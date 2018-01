Jan 29 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 809.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 759.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 201.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 187.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN AT HIGHER END OF FORECAST RANGE