Merus Nv:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CLINICAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.81

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW EUR 2.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

- ‍EXPECTS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS WELL INTO 2019​