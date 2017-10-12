BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd:

* Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan

* Entered into strategic license and co-development agreement with merz for commercialization of xeomin (incobotulinumtoxina) for Japan​

* Merz sponsors 2 clinical trials in Japan covering spasticity of upper, lower limbs; upper limb trial completion seen in 2018​​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, Merz will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties​