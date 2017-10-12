FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 12, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd:

* Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan

* Entered into strategic license and co-development agreement with merz for commercialization of xeomin (incobotulinumtoxina) for Japan​

* Merz sponsors 2 clinical trials in Japan covering spasticity of upper, lower limbs; upper limb trial completion seen in 2018​​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, Merz will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

