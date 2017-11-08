FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

* Announced acquisition of substantially all of assets and certain liabilities of Bag Health Care GmbH’s hygiene monitoring business​

* Deal is expected to increase division revenues by approximately seven percent in first twelve months following acquisition​

* Deal is expected to be accretive to diluted net income per share in first twelve months following acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.