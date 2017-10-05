FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization process control business
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization process control business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires sterilization process control business

* Acquisition is expected to increase division revenues by approximately six percent​

* Announced acquisition of all of outstanding shares of Simicon Gmbh​

* Deal ‍to be accretive to diluted net income per share in first twelve months following acquisition​

* Will continue to operate from Simicon’s Munich facility using existing Simicon management, personnel and processes

* Simicon manufactures both cleaning and biological indicators, which will be integrated into Mesa’s biological indicators division​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

