Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* MESOBLAST PHASE 2 TRIAL RESULTS SHOW EARLY AND DURABLE EFFECTS OF SINGLE MESENCHYMAL PRECURSOR CELL INFUSION IN BIOLOGIC REFRACTORY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS

* ‍INFUSIONS WERE WELL-TOLERATED AND THERE WERE NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED DURING 52-WEEK PERIOD IN TRIAL​