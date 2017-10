Oct 10 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta Financial-‍co, unit expects to originate over $1.0 billion of interest-free refund advance loans across its tax partners during 2018 tax season​

* Meta Financial Group Inc - ‍expects to retain significantly more refund advance loans on its balance sheet through June 30, 2018 versus prior year​