Feb 13 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd:

* EXPECTS FY 2017 ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 20.6% AND 24.6% HIGHER (BETWEEN 276 CENTS AND 285 CENTS PER SHARE) THAN 229 CENTS PER SHARE​

* EXPECTS FY 2017 EPS TO BE BETWEEN 21.6% AND 25.5% HIGHER (BETWEEN 276 CENTS AND 285 CENTS PER SHARE) COMPARED TO 227 CENTS PER SHARE