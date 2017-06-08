FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metanor reports $5 mln brokered private placement
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Metanor reports $5 mln brokered private placement

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc:

* Metanor announces $5 million brokered private placement

* Metanor Resources Inc- agents will sell by way of private placement, up to 4.4 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each

* Metanor Resources Inc - proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties as qualifying canadian exploration expenses

* Metanor Resources Inc- in connection with offering, agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0 pct of gross proceeds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

