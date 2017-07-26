FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
July 26, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp

* Methanex reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Methanex Corp - Q2 revenue $669 million versus $468 million

* Methanex Corp - Total sales volume for Q2 of 2017 was 2,474,000 tonnes compared with 2,572,000 tonnes for Q1 of 2017

* Methanex Corp - Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,790,000 tonnes in Q2 of 2017 compared with 1,756,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2017

* Methanex - Average realized methanol price decreased $38 per tonne in quarter to $327 per tonne, which compares to $365 per tonne realized in Q1 of 2017

* Methanex - Planned capex directed towards maintenance, turnarounds, catalyst changes for operations, estimated at about $40 million to end of 2017

* Methanex Corp Q2 adjusted revenue $716 million versus $496 million

* Q2 revenue view $758.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

