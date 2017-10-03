BRIEF-Methode Electronics acquires Pacific Insight

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:
* Methode acquires Pacific Insight
* Methode Electronics Inc says Methode expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year ending April 28, 2018
* Methode Electronics Inc - deal for $114 million
* Methode Electronics Inc - funded total consideration of approximately $114 million with available cash and its existing credit facility
* Methode Electronics Inc - expects pre-tax costs related to acquisition in range of $4.8 million to $5.2 million, of which $1.5 million was recognized in Q1