Aug 14 (Reuters) - Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd

* Seeks members’ nod for preferential issue, allotment of 9 million shares of co to persons other than promoter(s)

* Seeks members' nod for preferential issue of 65.7 million shares to persons other than promoter(s) at subscription price of up to INR 3.35 billion