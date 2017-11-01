FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metlife Inc Q3 Shr Loss $0.08
November 1, 2017 / 8:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Metlife Inc Q3 Shr Loss $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* Metlife Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

* Q3 Oper Shr $1.09

* Q3 Shr Loss $0.08

* Q3 Shr View $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $16.10 billion versus $15.83 billion

* Q3 Rev View $15.75 Bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.6 billion, up 9 percent over third quarter of 2016

* As reported on an operating basis, qtrly net investment income was $4.2 billion, down 3 percent

* at quarter end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $40.96 per share, down 23 percent from $53.40 per share at Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

