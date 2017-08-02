FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Metlife Q2 earnings per share $0.77
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Metlife Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Metlife Inc - qtrly total operating revenues $17,387‍​ million versus $16,955 million

* Metlife Inc - qtrly as reported on an operating basis, net investment income was $4.9 billion, essentially unchanged from the prior-year period‍​

* Metlife Inc - qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.6 billion, up 4 percent over the second quarter of 2016

* Metlife Inc - ‍ quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $51.03 per share, down 4 percent from $53.20 at June 30, 2016​

* Metlife Inc - ‍brighthouse Financial spin-off is expected to be completed on august 4​

* Metlife Inc - ‍remain on track with plan to return approximately $4.5 billion to shareholders this year in dividends and share repurchases​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.