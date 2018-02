Feb 20 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* METLIFE INC - GERALD L. HASSELL NAMED TO BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* METLIFE INC - ALFRED KELLY JR WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

* METLIFE INC - HASSELL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

* METLIFE INC - WITH ADDITION OF HASSELL, METLIFE BOARD IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 DIRECTORS