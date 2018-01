BRIEF-Metlife Sees ‍preliminary Q4 Adj. Earnings $0.61 To $0.66 Per Share​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE PREANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS, RESCHEDULES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT NET INCOME OF $2.0 TO $2.1 BILLION AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $650 TO $700 MILLION FOR Q4 2017​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT EXPECTED TO IMPACT Q4 2017 NET INCOME IS BETWEEN $135 MILLION AND $165 MILLION PRE-TAX​

* PRELIMINARY Q4 BOOK VALUE EXPECTED TO BE $53.51 TO $53.56 PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECT FULL YEAR 2017 NET INCOME IMPACT TO BE BETWEEN $165 MILLION AND $195 MILLION PRE-TAX​

* CURRENTLY REVIEWING PROCESSES FOR IDENTIFYING UNRESPONSIVE AND MISSING INTERNATIONAL GROUP ANNUITY ANNUITANTS AND PENSION BENEFICIARIES​

* METLIFE-EXPECTS TO INCREASE TOTAL RESERVES BETWEEN $525 MILLION-$575 MILLION PRE-TAX,TO ADJUST FOR RESERVES RELEASED,ACCRUED INTEREST,RELATED LIABILITIES​

* METLIFE- PRELIMINARY Q4 ‍NET INCOME INCLUDES ABOUT $1.2 BILLION, AFTER TAX, BENEFIT RELATED TO IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO MAKE PRIOR PERIOD REVISIONS TO REFLECT BALANCE OF THE ADJUSTMENTS IN APPROPRIATE HISTORICAL PERIODS​

* WILL NOW ISSUE Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS REPORT AND Q4 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT ON TUESDAY, FEB. 13, 2018 AFTER MARKET CLOSES

* METLIFE - ‍U.S. SEC ENFORCEMENT STAFF ALSO MADE INQUIRY REGARDING IDENTIFICATION OF UNRESPONSIVE OR MISSING ANNUITANTS, POLICYHOLDERS OR BENEFICIARIES​

* ON A PER SHARE BASIS, PRELIMINARY Q4 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.91 AND $1.96 PER SHARE

* SEES ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS $0.61 TO $0.66 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* METLIFE - SEES Q4 ADJUSTED ROE EXCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OTHER THAN FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS OF 6.0% TO 6.4%

* METLIFE - MANAGEMENT​ ‍DETERMINED PRIOR RELEASE OF GROUP ANNUITY RESERVES RESULTED FROM A MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: