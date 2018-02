BRIEF-MetLife Inc Reports Q4 Adjusted Share of $0.64

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $15.75 BILLION VERSUS $12.63 BILLION

* METLIFE INC - QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $70 MILLION AFTER-TAX CHARGE RELATED TO INCREASING CERTAIN RETIREMENT & INCOME SOLUTIONS POLICY RESERVES

* METLIFE INC - IMPACT OF RESERVE CHARGE ON Q4, FY EARNINGS & MATERIAL WEAKNESS THAT LED CO TO DELAY EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT “ARE UNACCEPTABLE AND DEEPLY DISAPPOINTING”

* METLIFE INC - QTRLY NET INCOME ALSO INCLUDES $1.2 BILLION AFTER-TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM WHICH INCLUDES A NEGATIVE IMPACT TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $298 MILLION

* METLIFE INC - QTRLY PREMIUMS, FEES & OTHER REVENUE $11.3 BILLION, UP 3 PERCENT

* METLIFE INC - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME, AS REPORTED ON ADJUSTED BASIS, WAS $4.1 BILLION, DOWN 1 PERCENT

* METLIFE INC - AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE WAS $53.57 PER SHARE, DOWN 10 PERCENT, PRIMARILY DUE TO SEPARATION OF BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: