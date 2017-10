Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc:

* Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network

* Metro - ‍will modernize operations in Toronto between 2018 and 2023 by building new fresh distribution facility and new frozen distribution facility​

* Metro - ‍decision to automate part of distribution network will result in loss of about 180 full-time, 100 part-time positions starting in 2021​