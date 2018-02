BRIEF-Metro Bank Says ‍Q4 Revenue Up 8 Percent

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc:

* ‍Q4 DEPOSIT GROWTH OF £0.9B; UP 8 PCT QUARTER-ON-QUARTER TO £11.7B.​

* ‍Q4 REVENUE UP 8 PCT QUARTER-ON-QUARTER TO £84.6M​

* SAYS FY DEPOSIT GROWTH OF 3.7 BILLION STG, UP 47 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 11.7 BILLION STG

* METRO BANK - ‍IN 2018 WE EXPECT TO OPEN 12 STORES CREATING 900 JOBS​

* SAYS FY RECORD LENDING GROWTH OF £3.8B; UP 64 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO £9.6B.

* “PREPARING OUR BID FOR RBS ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE”​

* SAYS FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE 18.8P VERSUS. 14.7P LOSS PER SHARE IN 2016

* SAYS FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £20.8M 1 COMPARED TO UNDERLYING LOSS BEFORE TAX OF £11.7M IN 2016

* SAYS FY TOTAL REVENUE OF £293.8 MILLION, UP 51 PERCENT

* ‍TOTAL LOANS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 WERE £9.6B, UP FROM £8.6B AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND £5.9B AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

‍AT 31 DECEMBER TOTAL DEPOSITS WERE £11.7B ($15.8M), UP FROM £10.8B AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND £8.0B AT DECEMBER 2016​