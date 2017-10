Oct 2 (Reuters) - Metro Inc:

* METRO INC - ‍QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $ 0.1625 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017​

* METRO INC - ‍QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 16.1 % OVER SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​