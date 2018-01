Jan 8 (Reuters) - Metro Retail Stores Group Inc:

* DUE TO RECENT FIRE CO ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF METRO DEPARTMENT STORE AND SUPERMARKET LOCATED AT AYALA CENTER CEBU‍​

* UPDATES ON FIRE INCIDENT AT METRO DEPARTMENT STORE AND SUPERMARKET LOCATED AT AYALA CENTER CEBU ‍​

* CO YET TO FULLY ASSESS DAMAGES INCURRED AND THE IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIALS OF THE CLOSURE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: