Feb 16 (Reuters) - Metro:

* SAYS SEES SUSTAINABLE SALES GROWTH AND STABLE EBIT DEVELOPMENT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17

* CHAIRMAN SAYS SUPERVISORY AND EXECUTIVE BOARD ARE CONVINCED THAT COMMUNICATION ON METRO SPLIT CONFORMING TO THE LAW

* CHAIRMAN SAYS PROSECUTOR'S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ME ARE UNFOUNDED‍​