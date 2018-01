Jan 24 (Reuters) - Metrofile Holdings Ltd:

* ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT HAVE BEEN MET AND ACQUISITION OF SDS KENYA IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL AND HAS BEEN FINALISED.​

* DECIDED TO FUND ACQUISITION FROM INTERNAL RESOURCES AND DEBT FACILITIES, ELECTED NOT TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL BY RIGHTS ISSUE OR PLACEMENT​