Aug 7 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank And Trust Co

* Net income of 9.5 billion pesos in the first six months of the year, up 5%

* Hy net interest income rose 16% to 29.6 billion pesos

* For the six-month period, the bank reported provisions for credit and impairment losses of 2.5 billion pesos

* In the first half of the year, the bank's net interest margin continued to improve at 3.7%