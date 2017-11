Nov 13 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $847,000

* Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp - ‍Net interest income increased to $14.0 million for Q3 2017, increase of 41.4% versus. Q3 2016