Nov 2 (Reuters) - METSO OYJ

* METSO RECEIVES FOUR MAJOR OIL AND GAS VALVE ORDERS FROM CHINESE PETROCHEMICAL CUSTOMERS

* ‍SAYS ALL COMPANIES ARE IN TOP TEN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANIES IN CHINA

* TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS AND COMPANY NAMES ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED​