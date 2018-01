Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions Ag:

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY REVENUES FIGURES FOR 2016/17: EUR 18.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS FORECAST: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES TO EUR 18.0 MILLION TO EUR 18.5 MILLION)​

* SAYS 16/17 ‍EBIT: EUR 8.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS FORECAST: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE TO EUR 6.0 MILLION TO EUR 6.5 MILLION)​