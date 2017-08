Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mewah International Inc.:

* Disposal Of Land In Indonesia

* Consideration for disposal was indonesian rupiah 101 billion

* Pt. Mas Mewah has sold a land in indonesia to a non-related party

* Group expects to realise net gain of approximately IDR 66 billion from the disposal

* Transaction is expected to have positive impact on group's earnings per share for Q3 ending 30 September 2017