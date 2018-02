Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mff Capital Investments Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX EXPENSE ROSE 11.4 PERCENT TO $120.6 MILLION

* HY ‍TOTAL NET INVESTMENT INCOME ROSE 8.8 PERCENT TO $176.8 MILLION