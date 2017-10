Oct 23 (Reuters) - MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​5.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 6.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 26.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS TARGET, REVENUE ABOVE EUR 50 MILLION FOR FY 2017‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)