BRIEF-MGIC Investment Receives Summary Of Proposed Changes To The Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mgic Investment Corp:

* MGIC INVESTMENT SAYS ON DEC 18, RECEIVED A SUMMARY OF PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE PRIVATE MORTGAGE INSURER ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS - SEC FILING

* MGIC INVESTMENT - FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY INFORMED CO IT HAS NOT YET TAKEN A POSITION ON FANNIE MAE‘S AND FREDDIE MAC‘S RECOMMENDED CHANGES

* MGIC INVESTMENT - IF FANNIE MAE, FREDDIE MAC RECOMMENDED CHANGES ADOPTED WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE IN Q4 2018, CO EXPECTS CERTAIN ASSUMPTIONS FOR MGIC

* MGIC INVESTMENT - EXPECTS THAT AT EFFECTIVE DATE, MGIC WOULD CONTINUE TO HAVE AN EXCESS OF “AVAILABLE ASSETS” OVER “MINIMUM REQUIRED ASSETS”

* MGIC INVESTMENT SAYS MGIC WOULD CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO PAY QTRLY DIVIDENDS TO HOLDING CO AT $50 MILLION QTRLY RATE AT WHICH THEY WERE PAID IN Q4 2017

* MGIC INVESTMENT CORP - EXPECTS CASH AT HOLDING COMPANY DURING Q4 OF 2018 WOULD INCREASE OVER WHAT IT IS EXPECTED TO BE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017