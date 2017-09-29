FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 29, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International

* MGM Resorts - on Sept 29, MGM China, unit of co, filed announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

* MGM Resorts International - currently expects project to open on Jan 29, 2018 and total estimated project budget to be $3.4 billion

* MGM Resorts says MGM China currently anticipates any damage caused by Typhoon Hato will be substantially covered by insurance - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yNeBFI) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.