Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mgm China Holdings Ltd:

* NOW EXPECTED PUBLIC OPENING DATE OF MGM COTAI WILL BE WITHIN MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2018

* ‍OVERALL BUDGET OF MGM COTAI EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY HK$27 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)