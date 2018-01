BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties LLC Announces Proposal To Combine With VICI Properties

Jan 16 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties Llc:

* PRESS RELEASE - MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO COMBINE WITH VICI PROPERTIES INC.

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - CONSIDERATION WOULD BE IN FORM OF MGP SHARES, WITH EXCHANGE RATIO FIXED AT SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES - PROPOSING TO BUY 100% OF VICI‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK FOR $19.50 PER SHARE

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, VICI SHAREHOLDERS WOULD OWN ABOUT 43% OF COMBINED CO

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - ITS OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT ON ANY FINANCING CONDITION

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - BELIEVES THAT A COMBINATION WITH VICI WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO AFFO