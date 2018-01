Jan 5 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties Llc:

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP LP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ITS 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* MGM GROWTH - UNITS ‍COMMENCED OFFER TO EXCHANGE ANY, ALL THEIR OUTSTANDING $350 MILLION 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 FOR NEW 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: