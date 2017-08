Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International:

* Says ‍announced appointment of Jason P. Hyland as representative officer and president of MGM Resorts Japan​

* Says ‍MGM Resorts Japan to relocate office from Akasaka to Otemachi, Tokyo; to open new office in Central Business District on Sept 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: