BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc
* Mgp ingredients reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.82
* Q3 sales $86.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mgp ingredients inc - reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10% and 15% annually from 2016 through 2018
* Mgp ingredients inc - 2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016
* Mgp ingredients inc - moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017