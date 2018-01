Jan 26 (Reuters) - MGT Capital Investments Inc:

* MGT CAPITAL ENDS RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHN MCAFEE

* MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC - BOARD WILL CONSIDER VARIOUS OPTIONS FOR CYBERSECURITY BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SALE OR SPINOFF

* MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS - CO IS IN NEGOTIATIONS "THAT WOULD TRIPLE" ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING POWER OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS