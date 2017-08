July 18 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* POULTRY PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q2 2017 INCREASED BY 2% TO 145,820 TONNES (Q2 2016: 142,591 TONNES)

* DURING Q2 OF 2017 VOLUME OF CHICKEN MEAT EXPORTS TOTALED 71,332 TONNES, WHICH IS BY 31% HIGHER COMPARED TO Q2 2016

* IN Q2 2017, MHP'S SALES OF SUNFLOWER OIL INCREASED BY 2% TO 84,880 TONNES COMPARED TO 81,690 TONNES IN Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)