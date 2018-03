March 7 (Reuters) - MHP:

* Q4 REVENUE OF US$ 318 MILLION, INCREASED BY 2% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Q4 2016: US$ 313 MILLION)

* Q4 NET LOSS FOR PERIOD OF US$ 27 MILLION, COMPARED TO LOSS OF US$ 28 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED TO 28% FROM 23%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO US$ 88 MILLION FROM US$ 72 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

