BRIEF-MHP Q4 Poultry Production Volumes Down 1 Pct Vs Year Ago

Jan 25 (Reuters) - MHP:

* SAYS POULTRY PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q4 2017 DECREASED BY 1% AND CONSTITUTED 141,544 TONNES (Q4 2016: 148,245 TONNES)

* SAYS IN Q4 2017 POULTRY SALES VOLUMES DECREASED BY 13% TO 113,746 TONNES

* SAYS IN Q4 2017 VOLUME OF CHICKEN MEAT EXPORTS TOTALED 45,042 TONNES AND RELATIVELY STABLE YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS IN Q4 2017, MHP'S SALES OF SUNFLOWER OIL DECREASED BY 23% TO 67,569 TONNES COMPARED TO 88,201 TONNES IN Q4 2016