Dec 20 (Reuters) - MIC AG:

* INTENDS TO BUY FROM ‍COMMUNICATIO AG A 51% STAKE IN GESELLSCHAFTEN GRÜNKAUF SYSTEM GMBH AND IKUSEI GMBH​

* ‍SALES EXPECTATIONS FOR BOTH COMPANIES AMOUNT TO EUR 1.6 TO 2.0 MILLION IN 2018 WITH CLEARLY POSITIVE EBIT MARGINS

* PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 1.85 MILLION CAN BE FULLY PAID OUT IN SHARES OF MICDATA AG

* ALSO INTENDS TO ACQUIRE BRAND "COMMUNICATIO" WITH CORRESPONDING DOMAINS