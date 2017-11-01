FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIC Q3 earnings per share $0.48
November 1, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-MIC Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MIC reports third quarter 2017 financial results, increases quarterly cash dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍MIC expects to realize annual general and administrative cost savings of between $12.0 million and $15.0 million in 2018​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍on Oct 30, 2017, MIC board appointed Christopher Frost as chief executive officer of company, effective January 1, 2018​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍Frost was appointed president and chief operating officer of company effective October 26, 2017​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp qtrly net income per

share attributable to MIC $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

