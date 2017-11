Nov 8 (Reuters) - MIC AG

* WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT SMARTEAG AG TO BRING FIBRISTERRE GMBH AND PIMON GMBH TO THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ASX

* IPO OR BACKDOOR LISTING PLANNED FOR THE END OF Q2 / 2018 WITH A FINANCING TARGET OF AT LEAST 3 MILLION AU$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)