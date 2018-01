BRIEF-Michelin Completes USD 600 Mln Non-Dilutive Convertible 2023 Bonds Issue

Jan 5 (Reuters) - MICHELIN:

* ‍MICHELIN SUCCESSFULLY PLACES USD 600 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023​

* REG-MICHELIN : SUCCESSFUL NON-DILUTIVE CONVERTIBLE 2023 BONDS ISSUE OF MICHELIN

* USD-DENOMINATED DEBT WAS IMMEDIATELY CONVERTED INTO EUROS

* ‍BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 95.50% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE ON JAN 10, EXPECTED SETTLEMENT DATE​

* ‍BONDS WILL HAVE A NOMINAL VALUE OF USD 200,000 PER BOND​

* BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST AND WILL BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON NOVEMBER 10, 2023

* ‍BONDS HAVE BEEN OFFERED VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* CONSIDERING OFFERING, CO AGREED TO A LOCK-UP UNDERTAKING IN RELATION TO ITS SHARES AND EQUITY-LINKED SECURITIES

* LOCK-UP FOR A PERIOD ENDING 60 CALENDAR DAYS AFTER SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)