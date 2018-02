Feb 27 (Reuters) - Michelin:

* Claire Dorland Clauzel, member of the Michelin Group’s Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Brands, Sustainable Development, Communications, Public Affairs and the Michelin Guide, has decided to end her career at Michelin, with effect from March 31, 2018

* Michelin adds in a statement that Clauzel has decided to leave to “pursue an entrepreneurial project” (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)