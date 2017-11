Nov 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin Sca

* Michelin says remains optimistic on long-term China growth and also says it is selling a stake it has in double coin warrior tire co. Ltd

* Michelin has 40 percent of shares, says Qu'Huayi Group to buy 30 percent stake from it and other 10 percent to be taken by Double Coin Source text for Eikon: michel.in/2zRi3T9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)