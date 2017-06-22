FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Michelin unveils global reorganization project
June 22, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Michelin unveils global reorganization project

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Michelin statement:

* Michelin group presents its global reorganization project to better serve its customer

* Says reorganisation to impact jobs mostly in U.S., France

* In U.S. the number of jobs would be reduced by approximately 450 in central functions between 2018 and 2021.

* By 2021, 5,000 employees would leave the group in France, the majority due to retirement, and around 2,000 of these would be in Clermont-Ferrand.

* To finance this project, Michelin group would record a provision in non-recurring charges in company's consolidated accounts at december 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

