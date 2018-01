BRIEF-Micro Focus Inlt H1 revenue rises 80 pct after HPE deal

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc:

* ‍REPORTED REVENUES IN SIX MONTHS TO 31 OCTOBER 2017 WERE $1,234.5M, $549.8M (80.3%) HIGHER THAN PRIOR PERIOD REPORTED REVENUES ($684.7M), WITH HPE SOFTWARE CONTRIBUTING $569.8M AND $664.7M COMING FROM EXISTING MICRO FOCUS AND SUSE PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS​

* HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 80.7 PERCENT TO 1.235 BILLION USD

* HALF YEAR PRETAX PROFIT 145.7 MILLION USD

* HALF YEAR OPERATING PROFIT 220 MILLION USD

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 16.4 PERCENT TO 0.346 USDPER SHARE

* ‍ON A CCY BASIS EXISTING MICRO FOCUS DECLINED BY 2.7% (2016: CCY $683.0M)​

* ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY $16.0M TO $106.6M (2016: $90.6M)​

* ‍WE ANTICIPATE REVENUES FOR GROUP FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING 31 OCTOBER 2018 WILL DECLINE BY 2% TO 4% WHEN COMPARED TO PRO-FORMA REVENUES FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017 OF $4,226.7M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)