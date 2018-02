Feb 2 (Reuters) - MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL):

* REG-MSAB: THIS YEAR‘S SALES AND EARNINGS REACH NEW RECORD HIGH

* Q4 ‍NET SALES INCREASED 17.9 PERCENT TO SEK 84.8 (71.9) MILLION (22.0 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCIES).​

* Q4 ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 16.9 (21.3) MILLION.​